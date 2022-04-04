Covalent Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.74 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $103.49 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07587844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,044.32 or 1.00186631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

