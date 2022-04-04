Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVLU. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulus Fashion Lounge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

