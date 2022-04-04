Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.14.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

