CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 388,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.