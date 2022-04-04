Crypterium (CRPT) Price Reaches $0.57

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $46.61 million and $5.44 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00108577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,390,788 coins and its circulating supply is 81,393,237 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

