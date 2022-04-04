Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.00

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.57 or 0.00018460 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $86,596.67 and $33.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.78 or 0.07555690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,400.87 or 0.99975028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crypto Kombat

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars.

