Crypton (CRP) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $210,946.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,174,792 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

