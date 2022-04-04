CryptoTycoon Reaches One Day Volume of $100,196.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $771,234.44 and $100,196.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00011826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00108568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 898,396 coins and its circulating supply is 139,915 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

