CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.46.

CS Disco stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $99,823,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

