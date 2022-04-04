CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

