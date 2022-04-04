Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.85.

CRIS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Curis has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

