Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

CRIS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.49. 350,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

