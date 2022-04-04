Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

