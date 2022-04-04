CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.40% and a negative net margin of 78.86%.

Shares of CVSI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 1,986,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,564. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

