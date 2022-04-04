CVB Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

