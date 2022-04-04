Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Hits $3.71 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $53,392.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $141.25 or 0.00306958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007568 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00195137 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.