DA Davidson Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $34.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 426,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

