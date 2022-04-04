Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.63 ($63.32).

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.27 ($55.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.44. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

