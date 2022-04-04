Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Daseke worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Daseke stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $588.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

