Dash (DASH) Price Tops $135.38 on Top Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Dash has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $349.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.27 or 0.00688168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,649,797 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

