Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Data Storage stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Data Storage worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

