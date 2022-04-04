Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $168.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.40 million to $168.70 million. Datto posted sales of $144.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $724.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.61 million, with estimates ranging from $851.70 million to $872.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 41,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,062. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,490. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datto by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.