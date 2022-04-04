DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.74.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

