Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $276.67 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.20 and a 200 day moving average of $347.14.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

