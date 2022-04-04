DeFiSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Tops $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.32 or 0.07491840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.62 or 0.99817465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046762 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.