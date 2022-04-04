Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Lowered to GBX 205

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 208 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.69) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DROOF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.63) to GBX 163 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF remained flat at $$1.58 during midday trading on Monday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.20.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deliveroo (DROOF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.