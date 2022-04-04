Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $180.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DROOF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.63) to GBX 163 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.72) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

DROOF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.