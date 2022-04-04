Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €118.20 ($129.89).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €41.81 ($45.95) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.40 and its 200-day moving average is €86.22. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

