Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.33) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.16).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DLN traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,170 ($41.52). The company had a trading volume of 165,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,352.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.48), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,362.33).

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.