Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.33) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.16).

Shares of DLN traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,170 ($41.52). The company had a trading volume of 165,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,352.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.48), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,362.33).

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.