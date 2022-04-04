Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,745 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 25.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $161.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

