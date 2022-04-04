Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in General Mills by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

