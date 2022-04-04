Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

WPM traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.56. 53,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

