Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $246.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average of $252.70. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.