Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

