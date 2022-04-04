Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $224.85 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.56.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

