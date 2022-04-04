Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 106,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NYSE BAX opened at $78.58 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

