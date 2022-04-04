Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,450 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGNE traded up $8.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.10. 12,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.84. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

