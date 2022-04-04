Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,967 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 179,361 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.