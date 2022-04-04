Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,619 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.19.

Shares of DPZ opened at $401.35 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.29 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

