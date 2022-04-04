Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.99 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AON by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $328.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $331.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average is $295.36.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

