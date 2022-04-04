Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $470,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,332 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

