Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $112.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

