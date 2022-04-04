Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

KHC opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

