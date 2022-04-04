Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 50,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,976,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,744 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.