Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target to €105.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. AlphaValue raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($125.27) to €104.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.59.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

DDAIF opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.