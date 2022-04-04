Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Price Target to 750.00

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 755.00 to 750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52-week low of $85.42 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

