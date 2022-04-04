Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $35.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VTWRF. Citigroup lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

