Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.56 ($46.77).

FRE opened at €33.22 ($36.51) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($87.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.71 and a 200 day moving average of €36.41.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

