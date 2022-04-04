Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($39.56) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.75 ($44.78).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €26.36 ($28.97) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.55. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The firm has a market cap of $839.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

