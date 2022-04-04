Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJGet Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($39.56) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.75 ($44.78).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €26.36 ($28.97) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.55. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The firm has a market cap of $839.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

