Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Reaches $101,750.74

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $101,750.74 and $315.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

